New Metro Corridors for Greater Hyderabad North: A Game-Changer for Commuters

Hyderabad's New Year Gift: Metro Corridors for North City

On the occasion of New Year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered good news to the people of Greater Hyderabad North. Two important Metro Rail corridors have been announced, aimed at improving connectivity for the northern parts of the city. These new routes are expected to ease traffic congestion and provide better transportation options for residents.

Details of the Proposed Metro Corridors

The two new Metro corridors are expected to significantly improve connectivity in Greater Hyderabad’s northern areas. Here are the key details:

Paradise to Medchal Corridor:

The first corridor will run for approximately 23 km from Paradise Metro Station to Medchal. The route will pass through key locations like Tadbund, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, and Kandlakoya before reaching Medchal. This corridor will further connect to the Nizamabad/Adilabad highways (National Highway No. 44), offering enhanced access to northern Telangana districts.

JBS to Shamirpet Corridor:

The second proposed corridor will span about 22 km, starting from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) Metro Station. It will pass through areas like Vikrampuri, Karkhana, Tirumalgiri, Lotkunta, Alwal, Bollaram, and Hakimpet, before reaching Shamirpet. This corridor will connect to Rajiv Road, extending further towards Karimnagar and Ramagundam.

Elevated Express Corridors for Traffic Relief

To combat traffic congestion, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to build elevated express corridors along these two new routes. Officials are also considering a double-decker route, where both the express corridor and metro rail lines will run simultaneously. This innovative solution aims to resolve the traffic issues faced by commuters in the northern regions.

Collaboration and Stakeholder Consultation

As part of the project, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for collaboration with local leaders. Since Revanth previously served as the MP of Malkajgiri, he is well-aware of the traffic problems in the area. He suggested consulting Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender to ensure that the route maps meet the needs of local residents.

DPR to be Prepared in Three Months

In line with CM Reddy’s orders, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these two corridors will be prepared within the next three months. The report will be submitted to the state government for approval. Once approved, the proposal will be sent to the Central Government for final approval. According to NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail, the project will be implemented as a joint venture between the state and central governments.

Part of Metro Rail Phase-2

The two new corridors will be part of Phase-2 (Part B) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. This phase includes the development of additional metro routes to further enhance connectivity. In November 2024, the state government announced Phase-2, which covers a total of 76.4 km across five corridors in Part A. The Part B corridor from Shamshabad Airport to Fourth City (Skill University) will also be included.

Once the two new corridors are completed, they will contribute to the overall expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is expected to cover 11 corridors and span a total distance of 240.4 km.

Metro Phase-1: The Largest PPP Project

The first phase of the metro, covering 69 km on three corridors, is already operational. This phase is considered one of the largest metro projects in the world to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The completion of Phase-2 will significantly improve metro connectivity across the city.

Positive Impact on Northern Hyderabad

The new metro corridors are especially beneficial for people traveling from northern parts of Telangana. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar welcomed the CM's decision, highlighting how the new routes will ease the traffic problems faced by commuters heading to districts like Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, and Adilabad. With the elevated express corridors already sanctioned, these new metro lines will greatly improve the daily commute for residents.

A Major Boost for Commuters

The decision to build these new metro corridors is a significant step towards improving transportation in Greater Hyderabad North. Not only will they ease traffic congestion, but they will also enhance connectivity for people traveling to and from the northern districts of Telangana. With the approval process underway and construction plans in motion, these new corridors are set to become a game-changer for commuters in the region.