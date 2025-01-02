Gated Communities: Crime and Illegal Activities on the Rise, Telangana High Court Issues Directives

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued directives to the Indu Fortune Fields Villa Owners Association, mandating the implementation of strict measures to address illegal activities and ensure better governance within the gated community. The decision comes after a writ petition was filed by Ch Hari Govinda Khorana Reddy, a resident of the community, who complained of authorities' inaction despite repeated reports of unlawful activities, including gambling, alcohol consumption, drug use, and other offences in the community's clubhouse.

The court ordered the association to immediately form a three-member sub-committee from its executive committee, with a preference for senior citizens, women, or retired residents who can dedicate more time to monitoring the community. This sub-committee will focus on surveillance in sensitive areas, especially the clubhouse, and will be responsible for enforcing community rules and regulations.

In a bid to streamline complaint processes, the court directed the association to develop a digital platform or application that would allow residents to securely lodge complaints or send messages. The app must include a feature with a dedicated group accessible only to the sub-committee members, ensuring the confidentiality of the complainants’ identities.

Additionally, the court has instructed the association to create and implement clear guidelines for the use of the clubhouse. These rules must explicitly warn residents that any misuse of the facility for illegal activities or public nuisance will result in severe criminal action.

In response to the growing concern over criminal activities in gated communities, the SOT (Special Operations Team) of the Cyberabad Police has been tasked with issuing advisories to all gated communities, flat owners' associations, and similar entities. These advisories will focus on the regulation of illegal activities and provide guidelines on how to maintain law and order within these residential areas.

This move highlights the growing need for proactive governance in gated communities, which have become increasingly popular but are often left to regulate themselves, leading to unaddressed issues like illegal activities and safety concerns. As these communities continue to thrive, authorities are being urged to step up efforts to ensure they remain safe, lawful, and well-managed.

Gated Communities

Many people prefer living in gated communities for a peaceful, dignified life with better amenities. However, these communities, governed by the Telangana Apartment Act, have seen internal conflicts and a lack of regulation of illegal activities. With many of the residents belonging to wealthy backgrounds, there is often pressure on authorities and police. It is difficult for anyone to challenge a powerful majority in such areas. The time has come for the government to introduce specific guidelines for the internal management of gated communities.

Crimes and Complaints in Gated Communities

Taking into account the conditions of gated communities, including Indu Fortune Fields and others in the city, the court issued key directives. The court noted that complaints related to public nuisances, gaming, and illegal alcohol consumption in community flats could not be resolved under the Telangana Society Registration Act or the Cooperative Societies Act.

There have been multiple petitions regarding criminal activities such as parking issues, pet dogs, failure to pay maintenance charges, unauthorized parties, and misuse of clubhouses. These activities, if not addressed, could lead to criminal action against neighbors. In communities like Indu Fortune Fields, with 376 villas, managing day-to-day activities is challenging for associations. Therefore, the court directed the City Police Commissioner to prepare guidelines under Section 22 of the City Police Act and send them to gated community associations.