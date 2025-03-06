March 8: Hyderabad Water Supply to Be Disrupted

Hyderabad will face water supply disruptions on March 8, from 6 am to 6 pm. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced that this is due to construction work by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at BHEL Junction.

To make way for a flyover project, the existing 1500 mm diameter PSC water pipeline at the junction will be shifted. As a result, water supply will be interrupted in certain areas.

Affected areas include Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Deepthi Sri Nagar, Beeramguda, Ameenpur, and Nizampet.

The water board has urged residents in these areas to use water wisely during this period to avoid shortages.