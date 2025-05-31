Hyderabad Traffic Diversions at Malakpet Today, May 31

A major traffic jam has hit parts of Hyderabad after sewage water started flowing onto the road from Malakpet Railway Bridge to Moosrambagh. The issue began yesterday and continues to affect thousands of motorists.

Due to the overflow, vehicles are stuck for kilometers, causing long delays, especially on the busy Chaderghat to Nalgonda X-road route. The situation worsened today as more commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations.

In response, Water Board officials have started repair works to fix the drainage issue. However, these works have further slowed down traffic in the area. Traffic police have stepped in to manage the situation and are advising motorists to take alternative routes.

Motorists traveling from Chaderghat to Dilsukhnagar are being urged to avoid the Nalgonda X-road and instead use other roads to reduce congestion. Officials say that the problem is being addressed, but it may take some time before normal traffic flow resumes.

The Chaderghat-Nalgonda X-road stretch has been witnessing heavy traffic since yesterday, with no signs of immediate relief. Authorities have requested the public to cooperate and follow traffic updates.

⚠️Commuters are requested to note the #TrafficAdvisory in view of Sewage water leakage at Akbar Plaza, Malakpet and cooperate with @HYDTP.

Please take alternate routes to avoid congestion. pic.twitter.com/0MGTXw7rdb — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) May 31, 2025

Commuters are advised to plan ahead, stay tuned to traffic advisories, and use alternate routes to avoid getting stuck in the jam.