Hyderabad’s Roads Go Silent as Sankranthi Festivities Begin

Every year, many people from Hyderabad travel back to their hometowns for the Sankranthi festival, and this year is no different. A large number of residents left the city yesterday and today, causing a noticeable drop in traffic.

The roads of Hyderabad, which are usually full of vehicles, now look surprisingly empty. Key areas like Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, and Gachibowli, known for heavy traffic, are now very quiet. This happens every year during Sankranthi, giving the city a brief break from its usual busy pace.

This calm period is a relief for the roads and the environment. With less traffic, there’s less pollution, and the city's plants and trees enjoy a peaceful moment without the usual smoke and dust.

However, the calm won't last long. As people return to the city for work, traffic will start picking up again. By the coming Saturday and Sunday, the roads will once again be crowded as residents come back after celebrating the festival with their families.