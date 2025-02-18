Hyderabad Real Estate: HYDRAA Warns Public Against Illegal Farm Plot Sales

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has issued a cautionary warning to the public about purchasing open plots in unauthorized layouts around Hyderabad. Many people are being deceived by real estate traders selling farmland at low prices without proper documentation. Some traders are illegally converting farmland into plots without government approval and selling them to unsuspecting buyers.

Ranganath emphasized that such illegal transactions violate the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018, which require proper authorization to convert farmland into layouts. He urged people to be vigilant when considering land purchases.

During a public meeting at the HYDRAA headquarters on Monday, a complaint was received regarding the illegal sale of farmland. Locals reported that one acre and two pits of land in Survey No. 50 in Laxmiguda, Rajendranagar mandal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, were being converted into farmland and sold as plots. These sales were happening without the required legal approval, misleading innocent buyers.

In total, HYDRAA received 64 complaints during the session, covering issues like road blockages, park encroachments, and misuse of open spaces. Ranganath addressed these complaints, investigating the illegal farmland transactions and stressing the importance of checking documents before making any purchases. He reminded the public that these actions violate the law and urged caution in all land dealings.