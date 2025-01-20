Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Miyapur to Patancheru Route Map Announced

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) announced the route map for the second phase of the city’s metro expansion on Sunday, January 19. This new phase will connect Miyapur to Patancheru with a 13.4 km stretch, featuring 10 stations along the way. The proposed stations are Miyapur X Road, Allwyn X Road, Madinaguda, Chanda Nagar, BHEL, Jyoti Nagar, Beeramguda, RC Puram,ICRISAT and Patancheru. However, these station names are tentative and may change later.

Earlier, HMRL had also announced a new route connecting LB Nagar to Hayathnagar. This 7.1 km extension will include six new metro stations. It will be an extension of the existing Miyapur-Patancheru line and Corridor I, which already runs from Miyapur to LB Nagar, covering 29 km. With the Hayathnagar route, the total connected metro distance will be around 50 km, spanning from Patancheru in the northwest to Hayathnagar in the southeast.

The project’s completion date has not been confirmed yet, but it is expected to take about four years to finish. The Telangana government has sanctioned a total budget of Rs 24,269 crores for the Phase 2 expansion, which includes five new metro corridors. These corridors are Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA Airport (36.8 km), Raidurg – Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS – Chandrayangutta old city corridor (7.5 km), Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar – Hayath Nagar (7.1 km).

In addition to these five corridors, there will be a new corridor between Shamshabad RGIA Airport and Skill University in the Fourth City, spanning 40 km. The alignment and cost estimates for this corridor are still being worked out, with field surveys currently in progress.

The total funding for the project will come from multiple sources, including Rs 7,313 crores from the Telangana government, Rs 4,230 crores from the Union Government of India, Rs 11,693 crores in debt from international lenders like Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and National Development Bank (NDB), and Rs 1,033 crores from a public-private partnership.

With the second phase, Hyderabad’s metro network is set to become a major part of the city’s transport system, providing faster and more efficient travel options for residents.