Hyderabad Metro Last Train Timing Extended to 11:45 PM from April 1

Hyderabad: To meet growing commuter demand, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) is extending the last train departure time and introducing new operational changes starting from April 1. The last train from all terminal stations will now depart at 11:45 pm, instead of 11 pm, from Monday to Friday. Additionally, the first train on Sundays will start at 7 am, while on other days, it will continue to depart at 6 am.

At the Hyderabad Metro Art Fest held at L&T Premia Mall on Saturday, these new changes were announced along with the extension of the student pass offer until March 31, 2026. The student pass, which allows students to pay for 20 trips and get 30, has been extended for another year to encourage young people to use public transport and contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.

As part of the improvements, SVIDA Mobility, Hyderabad Metro’s official first & last-mile partner, has increased its fleet to 200 dedicated feeder vehicles. This will cater to over 16,000 daily commuters, improving overall connectivity and making travel more convenient.

In addition, L&TMRHL introduced the new ‘T-Savaari’ mobile application and a revamped website to enhance the commuter experience. The app includes features like journey experience ratings, QR ticket booking status, speech-to-text for station selection, and a loyalty points system. The revamped website, built using AI tools, offers real-time information, is mobile-friendly, and ensures seamless navigation for all users.

L&TMRHL Managing Director & CEO, KVB Reddy, emphasized that these technological upgrades would improve accessibility, convenience, and overall metro travel, ensuring Hyderabad Metro remains a modern and future-ready transit system.