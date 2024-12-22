Allu Arjun Urges Fans to Avoid Fake Accounts and Negative Posts

Allu Arjun has responded to the comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Telangana Assembly. Recently, Bunny addressed an issue where fake social media accounts were being used to provoke people by posting false comments. In a tweet on his X page, the actor urged his fans to be responsible online.

“My fans should express their opinions responsibly. I request you not to share posts that personally offend anyone. Some people have been creating fake profiles, pretending to be fans, and posting false content,” Allu Arjun said. He warned that action would be taken against those spreading negativity.

He also requested his fans to stay away from individuals posting harmful or negative content. Allu Arjun’s message highlights the importance of online responsibility and maintaining a positive atmosphere on social media.