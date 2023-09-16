Highlighting Kokernag martyrs, AAP plans to corner govt on J&K terror

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made it clear that it will accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues related to terrorism, which led to the martyrdom of three brave soldiers during the special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22.

Speaking to IANS, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that he would raise the issue of the martyrdom of three brave soldiers who laid down their lives during an encounter in Kokernag in Jammu's Anantnag.

Singh mentioned that one sniffer dog also sacrificed its life in the service of the country, but the BJP doesn't know how to protect the nation.

He pointed out that the Central government claimed that it has eradicated terrorism, but the fact is that nothing substantial has changed, and Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism. He indicated that he would also raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Furthermore, he stated that the AAP would raise the cancellation of its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's membership.

"I and other party MPs will raise the issue of terrorism and other concerns. If Raghav Chadha's membership is restored, he will also join us in addressing this issue," Sanjay Singh said.

Party PRO Reena Gupta told IANS that the special session will be nothing but a complete hogwash in line with the Modi government's tactic of running away from national issues of concern.

"Our MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha remain suspended for raising people's issues in the Monsoon session, but despite their suspension, we are going to strongly oppose the CEC appointment bill because we cannot allow the Modi government to trample on the Election Commission's constitutionally sanctioned authority and neutrality. We are also going to demand a JPC probe into the Adani issue, as recent OCCRP reports have revealed the weak investigation carried out by SEBI," Gupta said.

She stated that on the issue of rising inflation and record unemployment, they were going to ask for a specific action plan from the government that wants to use the special session to launch the BJP's election campaign for 2024.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

