Here's why Ankita Lokhande is in 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Known for her works in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, ‘Baaghi 3’, and ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’, among others, actress Ankita Lokhande is currently seen as the contestant of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17, and the diva has now revealed the real reason of her joining the game show.

Ankit has entered the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. The couple, who got married in December 2021, are one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

During the episode, she said: “I have come to the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ show because people know me as Archana, now I want them to know Ankita, to see the real Ankita.”

“I want people to accept me without makeup, the way I am,” added the 38-year-old actress.

Ankita was referring to her iconic role of Archana Deshmukh in the long-running TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which made her a household name. Ankita played Archana for five years from 2009 to 2014 and won several awards and accolades for her performance. The show also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav, alongside Ankita.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

