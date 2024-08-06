Henry Cavill jumped into his ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ cameo so hard that he got sick

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Director Shawn Levy, who is currently basking in the blockbuster success of his latest movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine', has opened up about casting Henry Cavill and how committed he was to his role.

Henry stars in a cameo appearance in the movie as a Wolverine variant dubbed ‘Cavillrine'.

In a recent conversation with actor Josh Horowitz, Shawn revealed that the film’s team has always referred to the character as ‘Cavillrine'.

Shawn told Horowitz, “Ryan (Reynolds) and I were sitting there and writing. We literally passed the laptop back and forth between us. And I, felt like maybe all of the stuff that has gone down with DC early on during the writing, and we were like, ‘We gotta do this. We want to see Cavill as the Cavillrine.’”

The director pointed to what went down at DC Studios during the shake-up when James Gunn and Peter Safran assumed the top brass positions at the rival studio.

James Gunn, who took over the reins at DC in October 2022, announced that he would be recast for the character of Superman, and Henry Cavill, who became synonymous with the Man of Steel, had to exit the studio.

With DC behind him, Henry had a clear path to enter the Marvel universe, and he jumped at the opportunity.

Shawn further mentioned, “So, another text, another quick yes. Boom! He was in.”

The director also shared that Henry was fully committed to the role despite it being a cameo.

He said: “He was jacked up and had that disgusting cigar in his mouth for hours. He was fully into it. I think he might have gotten sick to his stomach, if memory serves. It was a combination of oxygenated muscles and no actual oxygen going up his nose. He was fabulous.”

