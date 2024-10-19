Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, yellow alert issued for 11 districts

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) As heavy rains have been lashing Bengaluru on Saturday, a yellow alert has been issued for 11 districts including the capital city.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts in Karnataka.

The incessant rain, which began in the morning, has disrupted traffic across Bengaluru. While some parts of the city experienced light drizzles, others were hit by heavy downpours. The overcast skies have forced many people to stay indoors.

With heavy rain also predicted for Sunday, authorities are on high alert, making arrangements for potential emergency situations. The recent downpours in Bengaluru have led to widespread waterlogging, inundating residential areas and localities.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had deployed tractors to help ferry residents of an apartment complex affected by floods. Manyata Tech Park, home to several tech companies, was also submerged.

The yellow alert extends to the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, where heavy winds are creating near-cyclonic conditions. Tourists and locals are strongly advised to avoid beaches, and all adventure and water-based activities have been suspended.

Several districts in both southern and northern Karnataka are also under yellow alert.

The heavy rains in Bengaluru have once again raised concerns for residents of low-lying areas and for buildings constructed near lake beds.

Typically, Bengaluru receives an average of 5 mm of rainfall during this period. However, on October 15, the city recorded 65 mm of rain, a 228 per cent increase. On that day, 142 locations reported water flooding into homes, and 30 trees were uprooted.

