Hayley Matthews inches closer to top spot in T20I batting rankings

Dubai, June 24 (IANS) West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews' heroics against South Africa has seen her close in on top spot on the latest ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.

Matthews amassed 147 runs over three T20Is at home, playing a pivotal role in West Indies' drought-breaking 2-1 series win. Her impressive performance also brought her within striking distance of Beth Mooney’s top spot in the T20I batting rankings.

The 27-year-old reached a career-high 770 rating points, narrowing the gap to Mooney at the top to just 24 points.

Three South African batters climbed the ICC rankings following strong performances against the West Indies, with Tazmin Brits rising two spots to sixth, Nadine de Klerk moving up three places to 51st, and Annerie Dercksen jumping eight positions to a joint 79th.

South Africa also saw gains in the T20I bowling rankings, with Nonkululeko Mlaba climbing six spots to a share of eighth place and Ayabonga Khaka moving up four positions to equal 38th, making them two of the biggest movers in the latest update.

West Indies received a boost in the T20I bowling rankings thanks to veteran spinner Afy Fletcher, who climbed three spots to 12th after claiming two wickets in both the second and third T20Is. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews continues to hold the No.1 position on the T20I all-rounders' list.

The final ODI between West Indies and South Africa also brought notable shifts in the ICC ODI rankings. Tazmin Brits emerged as a standout performer, finishing as the top run-scorer across the three-match series with 184 runs. Her efforts earned her a six-place jump to 21st in the ODI batting rankings - a career-best position.

Brits’ opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt, also made a move after scoring 75 in the final ODI. The Proteas captain moved out of a tie for second and is now just two rating points behind Smriti Mandhana for the top spot.

In the bowling charts, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp rose two spots to seventh, while Nonkululeko Mlaba gained three places to reach 20th. Masabata Klaas also saw a significant rise, climbing six spots to a joint 37th position.

