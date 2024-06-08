Having PM like Narendra Modi is matter of pride for everyone: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, June 7 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who won the Lok Sabha election for the sixth time -- including one bypoll, has said that having a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi is a matter of pride for everyone in the country.

In a video message late on Friday, Chouhan said that Prime Minister Modi has taken India to new heights in the past 10 years and his third term will shape the country's future growth.

"The country has witnessed inclusive growth under his (PM Modi's) leadership in the past 10 years, and the next tenure will shape up the country's further growth," he said.

On BJP's clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats was a commitment by the party workers in the state.

Chouhan also claimed that factionalism and internal conflict in the state Congress unit led to its embarrassing defeat in Madhya Pradesh.

The former Chief Minister won the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha against Congress' Pratap Bhanu Sharma with a margin of over 8 lakh votes -- the second-highest victory margin in Madhya Pradesh after BJP's Shankar Lalwani who won the Indore seat with a margin of more than 11 lakh votes.

