Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

Bhopal, June 8 (IANS) Days after Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on Friday.

Kamal Nath's office said it was a courtesy meeting following the party's defeat in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources privy to the development told IANS that at the meeting, the former Madhya Pradesh Congress President discussed about his future role in the party as he currently holds no official position in the party. He was replaced by Jitu Patwari as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief following the defeat in the Assembly elections held in November last year.

Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath's defeat from Chhindwara came as a major setback for his political career as this particular seat was retained by him for over 40 years and he alone represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat nine times.

Kamal Nath's meeting with Sonia Gandhi is also being seen as an attempt to appease the party's top brass, especially Rahul Gandhi, who is said to be upset with him and has maintained distance from him following the Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.