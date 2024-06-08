Punjab FC crowned winner of Dream Sports Championship after 1-0 win over East Bengal

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Punjab FC secured the Dream Sports Championship trophy with a 1-0 victory over East Bengal FC in the final at the Cooperage Football Ground on Friday. A solitary goal by Arshvir Singh was enough for Punjab FC, who are now the inaugural winners of the U17 club football tournament.

Both sides almost found the net on multiple occasions but lacked a finishing touch. The championship’s top goal scorer Debojit Roy saw his shot for EBFC saved by goalkeeper Vishwajeet Yadav in the 21st minute. He was denied once again in the 27th minute after failing to collect Gurnaj Singh Grewal’s lofted ball, ending a promising attack.

In the first minute of the first half injury time, midfielder Arshvir found the net courtesy of an excellent shot from outside the penalty box. It was a moment of brilliance for Punjab FC, with the shot beating East Bengal goalkeeper Deep Barman.

With a narrow lead, Punjab FC upped the ante in the second half. They pressed their opponents well and won the ball in key areas of the pitch. Vishal Yadav came the closest to doubling Punjab FC’s lead in the 59th minute when squared the ball into the box, but Singamayum Shami failed to tap the ball into the empty net.

Deep made two crucial saves in two minutes that kept EBFC in the game but his side could not build on their goalkeeper’s lifelines. Shami hit the side-netting while Vishwajeet did well to deny Debojit in the closing stages as Punjab FC went on to seal a much-deserved triumph.

“It is an overwhelming feeling for me personally to score in a final for the first time in my life. I am very proud of my boys, the team played very well. Getting the limelight in such major tournaments that are broadcast all over India, is very helpful for youth like me to gain experience. But winning it is a great feeling,” said the matchwinner Arshvir after the final.

The young footballers were graced by the presence of former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who spoke about the Dream Sports Championship as well as the final, “It was a good match. All the best to all these young stars for the future. I want to appreciate the initiative of the Dream Sports Foundation. We want as many matches as we can to develop our players. Game time is important for the young players because these players will go on to play for our country.”

