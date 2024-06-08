Peace, stability have become permanent feature of Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that peace and stability have become permanent features of the state in the last few years as major militant groups have joined the mainstream shedding the path of violence.

Chief Minister Sarma mentioned that since 2021, the Assam government and the Centre have signed four peace accords with insurgent groups that include Karbi insurgent groups, Adivasi outfits, Dimasa militant outfit and ULFA.

He further said that the peace agreement signed in 2020 with Bodo militant outfit NDFB led to the surrender of at least 9,583 cadres. "Moreover, areas under AFSPA were reduced in Assam and only four districts in the state are currently under AFSPA," the Chief Minister added.

"In the last 3 years, due to the sustained efforts of our Govt and with active support from Govt of India, peace and stability have become permanent features in the State," he posted on social media platform X.

"Almost all major militant groups have surrendered and joined the mainstream to create a Viksit Assam," Chief Minister Sarma added.

