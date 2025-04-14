‘Garlands fade, books stay’: Union Minister’s message to youth

Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Rajasthan's Alwar MP, Bhupender Yadav, on Monday addressed the youth of the country, saying that respect should be given through books.

“Respect should be given through books, not garlands. While garlands fade, books always stay with us for life and illuminate the path to a brighter future for our children,” said the Union Minister while addressing the ‘MP Sampark Samvad Yatra’ in Alwar parliamentary constituency.

The minister stressed that youth are the foundation of the country’s future, and it is the collective responsibility of society to provide them with opportunities.

He announced efforts to establish e-libraries in every Gram Panchayat across Alwar to ensure access to digital education for rural youth.

Reflecting on the importance of rural sports initiatives, the minister said that for boys and girls from rural backgrounds, sports festivals were once a dream.

“These platforms give us valuable opportunities to showcase and enhance our talents,” he said.

Highlighting health initiatives, the minister said that 71 Gram Panchayats in Khairthal-Tijara district have been declared TB-free under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Gram Panchayat Yojana.

He noted that TB patients are provided Rs 1,000 per month in direct benefit transfers for nutritional support, along with dedicated nutrition kits.

In a strong push toward environmental conservation, the Union Minister presented 11 saplings to each Gram Panchayat and urged villagers to take the initiative further by planting 100 additional saplings in their communities.

He announced the establishment of nurseries in every Gram Panchayat, with two workers to be employed under MNREGA for their upkeep.

He also inaugurated a pipeline project for wastewater drainage in village Manka, marking a step forward in improving local sanitation infrastructure.

The MP Sampark Samvad Yatra continues to connect governance with grassroots development, combining environmental awareness, digital empowerment, and public welfare in a holistic approach.

