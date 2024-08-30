Have you mocked my poverty to this extent? Narayanaswamy questions MB Patil

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, a prominent Dalit face of the Karnataka BJP lashed out at Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Friday.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused MB Patil of mocking his poverty after he raised his voice against AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s family in connection with a land allotment.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy stated, "As the Leader of Opposition, I strive to uphold the honour of my position. You (MB Patil) should have spoken in accordance with your ministerial responsibilities."

"Did you not call me a shameless person because I belong to the Scheduled Caste and no one will question? Are you the only one who is like Harishchandra (a legendary king known for his truthfulness)? In this world, no one is like Harishchandra," he slammed.

Narayanaswamy questioned Minister Patil about a Daffodil Apartment, saying, "Isn't it yours?"

He added that Patil had taken possession of two sites in his name and three more in Vijayapura, located on Solapur Road in the KHB Colony.

"Who is looting the sites, you or me?" he questioned.

"You have mocked my poverty to this extent? Did you not call me a person without shame? In what way am I a shameless person?" Narayanaswamy charged.

Referring to a letter about the sale deed, he asked, "You mentioned a letter for the sale deed. What else should a letter be issued for? That is my site, and I have paid the full amount for it. You called it a 'shed deal,' didn't you?”

"I built a shed, and I built it lawfully. If that’s not enough, give me a notice. I am not someone who evades the law. I am not one to bend or break the rules. If I reveal some facts about you, you won’t be able to sleep," Narayanaswamy challenged.

"Protect the Kharge family. I have no issue with that. I know what’s happening there. They have already lost their sleep. They have put you up to do something against me. You can't do anything," he asserted.

"Minister MB Patil held a two-hour press conference and spoke as if I had committed some unforgivable crime. Why did I get a KIADB site? It’s true I got a site in 2006-07, but it wasn't given for free," he clarified.

"Like everyone else, I acquired the land with the intention of building a warehouse or for some other purpose. We didn't have money and later, it was difficult to pay the instalments. Did I ever ask you for money or for a waiver?" he asked.

He further stated, "However, during the Congress period, I faced injustice. At that time, the site was cancelled. I was in the Congress party; I was the General Secretary. Yet, you cancelled the land. Why did you do it? I went to court and now I have built a shed.”

MB Patil while criticising him for making allegations against the Kharge family, stated, “Narayanaswamy is not Satyawadi Harishchandra (a legendary king who gave away his kingdom, sold his family and agreed to be a slave to fulfil a promise).”

MB Patil had also slammed him as a “shed man” pointing out that instead of constructing an industry on two acres of land allotted 18 years ago, he had only built a shed there flouting all norms.

