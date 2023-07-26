Haryana's BJP-JJP govt yet to wake up despite floods: Hooda

Rohtak (Haryana), July 26 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Wednesday said the BJP-JJP government has not woken up yet despite the huge loss of life and property in the state owing to floods.

"It seems the government has left the flood-affected people to fend for themselves," he said.

Hooda, who toured flood-affected villages in Rohtak district, listened to problems of local villagers and said the people are facing problems owing to government callousness.

"The government did not get sewerage and drains cleaned in cities and villages and this is why the problem of water logging has got aggravated. After every rain, there is water logging on the streets and roads of the cities. Lakhs of acres of crops of farmers were destroyed in entire Haryana," he said in a statement.

"In such a situation, the government should take all possible steps to help the farmers. The Congress demands that the government should give compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to the farmers. Due to water logging, the motor and pump sets installed in the fields have been damaged."

Hoods said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna has become the scheme to benefit insurance companies, rather than the farmers.

"There is a huge shortage of fodder for the livestock. The government should make arrangements for fodder. Along with this, compensation for the loss caused to houses, shops and businesses should also be done with immediate effect," he demanded.

The Leader of Opposition said the poor sections have suffered the most due to the floods. "The agricultural laborers of the village could not even get work this time. The government should pay at least 30 days additional daily wages to MNREGA workers. Along with giving relief to the public, the government will have to work on a war footing for draining out rainwater," he said.

Hooda also spoke to officials over phone and directed them to take all possible steps. He said despite the India Meteorological Department’s alert, the state government did not take timely steps.

"People in every village said the government has not got the drains cleaned for the last many years. The embankments of rivers and canals were also not strengthened, because of this almost entire Haryana had to face floods. Besides, the mining mafia changed the flow of the rivers. Illegal mining is being carried out under the protection of the government," he added.

