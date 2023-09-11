Hansi Flick sacked as Germany head coach

Berlin, Sep 11 (IANS) Hansi Flick has been sacked as head coach of Germany following his side's 1-4 defeat to Japan, the German football association (DFB) announced.

"The committees agreed that the senior men's national team needs new impetus after recent disappointing results. In the light of Euro 2024 in our own country, we need a spirit of optimism and confidence. The team's success is the top priority for the DFB so the decision was inevitable," German FA president Bernd Neuendorf was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

For now, sporting director Rudi Voller will take interim charge of the team alongside Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.

After the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners crashed out in the group stage at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Flick tried to turn things around, but five winless games in 2023 have forced the Euro 2024 tournament hosts to take action.

"For me personally it is one of the most difficult decisions of my time in office so far because I appreciated Hansi Flick and his assistant coaches as football experts and people," added Neuendorf.

Flick took the reins in August 2021 and took charge of 25 competitive encounters. He presided over 12 victories, seven draws and six defeats.

Germany's next match is a friendly against France in Dortmund on Tuesday.

