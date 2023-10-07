HAMS, RLJP, RLJD will merge with BJP soon, says RJD’s Uday Narayan

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) After BJP President Nadda said that regional parties will be finished in the country, RJD Vice President Uday Narayan Chaudhary on Saturday said that the existence of Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pasupati Kumar Paras and Upendra Kushwaha will end soon in Bihar as their respective parties will merge with the BJP.

Jitan Ram Manjhi led Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS), Pasupati Kumar Paras led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and Upendra Kushwaha led Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) are part of the NDA in Bihar.

“Existence of Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pasupati Kumar Paras and Upendra Kushwaha will be finished soon as their political parties will be merged with the BJP,” Chaudhary said while interacting with the media persons in Nalanda.

He said that the BJP leaders have told them to contest the election using the lotus symbol hence their parties will be merged in BJP soon.

Nadda had visit Patna on October 5 to participate in the 100 birth anniversary of Kailash Pati Mishra where he said that the country’s regional parties will be finished soon.

