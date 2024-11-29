Hamas claims responsibility for shooting attack in West Bank

Gaza, Nov 29 (IANS) Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Friday claimed responsibility for a shooting attack at a bus of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank that injured nine people.

The brigades, in a statement, identified the shooter as 46-year-old Samer Mohammed Ahmed Hussein from the village of Einabus, south of Nablus city in northern West Bank.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army confirmed the attack in a statement, saying the shooter, a Palestinian man, was gunned down at the scene at the Gitti Avisar junction, west of Nablus, Xinhua news agency reported.

It noted that a manhunt was underway for possible accomplices.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that three of the nine injured sustained severe wounds, and the others in moderate to light condition were evacuated to a hospital.

