Halle Berry starved herself in the run-up to the Met Gala

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Berry didn't eat "anything all day" in the build-up to the Met Gala. The 58-year-old actress arrived at fashion's biggest event but admitted that after leaving the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

She treated herself to some fried chicken after starving herself all day so that she could fit into her somewhat revealing LaQuan Smith dress, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told E! News, "I haven't eaten anything all day, trying to wear this dress. They told me I could have a little treat for myself, and come here and get some Cane's chicken. So, I'm like, yes, I'm there”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the Academy Award-winning star was then asked when she was left most "star-struck" during the evening and revealed that her "jaw dropped" when she got to witness a performance given by 'Isn't She Lovely' crooner Stevie Wonder.

She said: "I didn't know this would happen but Stevie Wonder performed tonight, and that was just a jaw-dropping moment, I had no idea that I would get to see it like that. He has such a good voice, it was just a real treat”.

The 'Never Let Go' actress was dressed in a LaQuan original and explained that her personal "highlight" of the night came when she got to see several others wearing clothes also designed by him, more than a decade after she started working with the luxury fashion brand founder.

She added, "I think seeing everybody out looking so dandy-ish and I think it was really special that I went with LaQuan , he designed my dress, I was his muse. To see him shine tonight and see his creations come to life on all the people he dressed was really special. It was so fun and so easy”.

“He showed me some sketches. I chose two that I really liked, so he made two dresses. The dresses were gorgeous. I could hardly choose. I asked LaQuan, ‘Which one would you like me to wear?’ So, I chose his favourite”, she added.

