Gurugram Police on alert ahead of Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh

Gurugram, July 22 (IANS) The Gurugram Police has beefed up security with heavy deployment of police personnel for Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra planned on Monday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque, were killed after violence erupted during the Jalabhishek Yatra last year.

Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police, said huge forces have been deployed along the procession tour to avoid any untoward incident and keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, around 2,500 personnel from police and paramilitary have been deployed in Nuh this year, a day before the Yatra, police said.

The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

The suspension came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

On Sunday, a flag march was taken out in Gurugram in the presence of senior police officers of the Gurugram Police and necessary directions were given to force ahead of Yatra.

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chairman of All India Imam Organization, visited the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh in the evening to appeal for peace.

The Yatra will start from Nuh's Nalhar temple and end in Singar passing through Jhir temple.

The police have kept a close watch over Nuh city, Nalhareshwar temple, Aravalli Mountains, Badkali Chowk, Jhirkeshwar temple, Shringeshwar temple (Singar), and the concluding points of the Yatra, Gurugram-Nuh border, Sohna Road.

Dog squads, and soldiers of paramilitary forces including CRPF, RAF and many other companies have been deployed.

The Nuh Police has also issued a special advisory for drivers of heavy vehicles.

Liquor shops will remain closed till the procession is completed in Nuh.

According to the advisory, heavy vehicles en route to Sohna/Gurugram from Alwar will have to take the Mumbai Expressway from Ambedkar Chowk in Firozpur Jhirka via KMP expressway.

"Heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering Nuh district during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. Heavy vehicle drivers coming to Nuh from different places should bring their vehicles to Nuh only after the completion of the Yatra," the advisory read.

