Gurugram: Multi-storey parking constructed at cost of Rs 54 crore yet to be operational

Gurugram, Dec 9 (IANS) The construction work of the first multi-storey parking lot built at Rs 54 crore by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in Sadar Bazar was completed four months ago.

Even after the completion of this parking space, it is still not operational and is not even being handed over to the MCG by the private agency.

The MCG officials said that the agency had changed the deadline for the construction work four times, but even after this, the agency failed to complete the pending work.

Corporation officials said that now the agency has claimed to complete the work by December 31. The agency claimed to complete the parking work in April and start it.

In 2018, the civic body had prepared a plan to construct three multi-storey parking lots in the city. Out of the three, only one multi-storey parking plan has been completed.

"More than four months have passed since the construction work was completed, but the construction agency repeatedly extends the deadline for completion of the construction work. The agency has now claimed to complete the work by 31 December and hand it over to the corporation," said an MCG official.

Corporation officials said that the work is pending due to the non-availability of an outside gate and electricity connection. Earlier the parking was to be started in January. Then the month of April was fixed, but after this, it was claimed that the work would be completed by November, but that claim has also failed. Now the agency has claimed to complete the work by 31 December.

This parking lot will have a parking facility for 206 cars and 190 bikes. With the operation of this lot, people who come to the oldest Sadar Bazar of the district will not face any parking issues, officials said.

After this lot at Sohna Chowk, the civic body is also planning to build a multi-storey parking near Kaman Sarai at Mahavir Chowk. According to the plan, provision for parking and shops will be made here.

Apart from this, a plan was also prepared to build parking on the land of the PWD department at Post Office Chowk, but both plans are still pending in the files.

"The construction work of the multi-storey parking has been completed. Some work including electricity connection is left. The agency has asked for time till December 31. The parking lot will be started from the next year," Manoj Yadav, Chief Engineer, MCG Gurugram said.

