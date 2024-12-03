Gurugram DC directs builders to speed up structural audit process

Gurugram, Dec 3 (IANS) In view of the safety of the citizens living in various societies of the district, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Ajay Kumar held a meeting with various builders on Tuesday and gave them necessary guidelines to speed up the structural audit process.

Kumar expressed displeasure over the lack of cooperation from the builder companies in getting the structural audit of the residential tower done and said that it has come to his notice that some builders are not taking interest in this entire process and are not depositing their share of the fees for the audit process.

"This type of irresponsible attitude by the builder management in a sensitive matter related to the safety of the general public is not acceptable in any form. They must ensure structural audit process," he said.

The DC instructed the said builders to ensure that they deposit their share of the fees as soon as possible so that the process of structural audit can be speeded up so that if any flaws are found there, the repair work can be started as soon as possible.

He also directed to call a separate meeting of those RWAs whose audit fees have not been deposited yet.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hitesh Kumar Meena said: "Four agencies have been empanelled by the district administration for structural audit. The concerned builder is completely free to get the audit done from any agency other than these four empanelled agencies, but for this, he will have to take written consent from the concerned RWA."

District Town Planner (DTP) Manish Yadav said that 15 societies were included in the first phase of the process. The entire fee has been deposited by the builder.

In the second phase of this process, the audit fee has not been deposited by the builder in two of the above 15. Testing work has been completed in 11 societies and repair work has also started in two societies.

Similarly, 23 other societies were included in the second phase. Out of which, audit fees have been deposited only by the builder and RWA in NBCC society and by the builder only in 2 other societies, he said.

He informed that in this phase, audit fees are pending at the level of RWA in 22 societies and at the level of builder in 20 societies.

ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena, DTP (enforcement), GMDA RS Batth and DTP (enforcement) Manish Yadav were also present in the meeting.

