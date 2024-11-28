Gurugram: Assistant manager of IndusInd Bank arrested for cyber fraud

Gurugram, Nov 28 (IANS) An assistant manager of IndusInd Bank was arrested for dumping a man of Rs 35.69 lakh on the pretext of investing in the stock market, police said.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cybercrime), said that the arrested accused has been identified as Harvinder Singh, a native of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East on July 27, 2024, that he was duped Rs 35.69 lakh in the name of investing in the stock market.

During the probe, Inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of the said police station arrested the suspect on Wednesday. The accused was later taken on police remand.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was an employee of Indusund Bank Lajpat Nagar, Delhi branch.

He has been working in the bank since 2022. The bank account used in the fraud of this case was opened by him in the name of a fake firm in connivance with accused Yogender Bhati and Vikram Shahi. The accused received Rs 30,000 in exchange for this bank account.

Yogender and Vikram have already been arrested in connection with the matter.

"The accused had provided a bank account to cyber crooks based on fake documents in return the accused received Rs 30,000 as commission in his account," Diwan said.

The arrested accused will be produced before a concerned court for further investigation, police said.

Till now a total of 03 accused have been arrested by the police team in this case.

"The accused have been taken on police remand for further proceedings.

So far the Gurugram police have arrested 21 bank officials within six months who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud," Kumar said.

