Guns N' Roses’ Slash pens heart-wrenching note on stepdaughter's death at 25

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Guns N' Roses legend Slash is experiencing profound heartache following the death of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, at the age of 25.

He shared a heart-wrenching tribute to his stepdaughter, whose untimely passing has left him with a "permanently fractured" heart, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 59-year-old guitarist took to Instagram to express his deep grief over Lucy-Bleu's loss on July 19, posting a touching message alongside her photo.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Slash wrote: “My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you and remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity, and beauty you have always been. And still are.”

Slash concluded: "The brightest light in the lives of so many who loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK.”

His famous friends and fans were quick to comment on the post and send their condolences to the grieving guitarist.

Lenny Kravitz wrote: "My deepest condolences, brother. And yes, she still IS! Love to the family."

Aquaman star Jason Momoa added: "I’m so sorry. Deepest condolences to Meegan and you, brother."

Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie shared: "I am so sorry. Sending angel prayers.”

The rock icon had previously informed his followers on July 22 about Lucy-Bleu's death, which came just after he canceled four gigs from his 'S.E.R.P.E.N.T.' festival tour due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The medical examiner's office has concluded the autopsy but has deferred the cause of death pending further tests, while an investigator delves into the case.

Slash told his followers that Lucy-Bleu "passed away peacefully" through an announcement on her Instagram Stories.

