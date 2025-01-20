Gunfight in Gumla forest: Police recover AK-47s, explosives from notorious gang

Gumla (Jharkhand), Jan 20 (IANS) A fierce encounter erupted between a notorious criminal gang and police forces in the Devragani forest of Bishunpur police station area, located in Gumla district of Jharkhand.

While there are unconfirmed reports of several gang members being injured during the gunfight that began late on Sunday night, no official confirmation has been made regarding casualties.

During the operation, the police recovered a cache of weapons and explosives, including an AK-47 rifle. Gumla Superintendent of Police (SP) Shambhu Kumar Singh confirmed the recovery of weapons and provided details of the operation.

“The police received Intelligence that members of the Ramdev Jhangur gang were hiding in the Devragani forest. A joint team of police and security forces, led by the IRB Commandant, was dispatched to the area. After surrounding the forest, the gang members opened fire, prompting the security forces to retaliate. Overwhelmed by the force’s response, the gang fled into the dense forest,” said SP Singh.

The security forces are continuing their search operation in the forest, combing the area meticulously, he added.

Police personnel from Ghagra, Gumla, and Bishunpur police stations actively participated in the operation.

The Ramdev Jhangur gang has long terrorised the forested regions of Gumla, extorting money from contractors, businessmen, and locals at gunpoint. Sources suggest that Ramdev Jhangur himself led the gang during the encounter. Notably, just two days ago, a key gang member, Santu Oraon, was arrested by the Bishunpur police.

Active in the Bishunpur, Chainpur, and Ghaghra police station areas since 2002, Ramdev Jhangur is a name synonymous with fear in the region. Over 50 cases have been registered against him across these areas. Despite numerous search operations by the police over the past two decades, he remains elusive.

This operation marks another attempt by the authorities to curb the gang’s influence and restore peace in Gumla’s forest areas.

