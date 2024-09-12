Gujarat: Ex-Surat official under investigation in disproportionate asset case

Vadodara, Sep 12 (IANS) Vadodara Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a case against Kailash Lahanabhai Bhoya, a former Town Planning Officer in Surat, for accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.57 crore.

An official said that the investigating agency acted on credible information that Bhoya engaged in corrupt practices during his tenure in Surat, acquiring assets in his and his family members' names.

He added that the investigation, covering his period from April 2012 to March 2020, revealed that Bhoya's financial transactions were suspicious. Authorities collected records, including bank details and documents from various government offices, to analyse his expenditures.

The investigation found that Bhoya illegally accumulated wealth and invested heavily in properties while misusing his position as a public servant. His legal income during this period amounted to Rs 2.75 crore, but his total expenditures and investments reached Rs 4.33 crore.

Bhoya's assets were found to be 56.97 per cent higher than his legitimate earnings, with a gap of Rs 1.57 crore. Vadodara ACB Inspector A. N. Prajapati filed the case at the ACB police station, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of Assistant Director P. H. Bhensaniya.

Bhoya has allegedly acquired agricultural land, houses, flats, plots, residential buildings, shops in commercial complexes, and three vehicles.

The official said that these properties are now under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.

