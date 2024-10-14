Gujarat Crime Branch arrests four in GST fraud case

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (IANS) Gujarat Crime Branch has arrested four more individuals linked to the massive GST fraud case, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.

Among those apprehended, three are from Bhavnagar, and one is from Rajkot. The investigation was launched following the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) uncovering fraudulent billing practices tied to Dhruvi Enterprise, an alleged shell company.

The DGGI’s probe revealed that Dhruvi Enterprise secured a GST registration in March 2023 using a forged rental agreement. The tax department later cancelled this registration, leading to a deeper investigation into the firm’s operations.

The four accused were identified as Faizal Munafbhai Sheikh (32), residing in Kachiyawad, Moti Sheri, near Chabutra, Vadva, Bhavnagar. He is accused of forwarding Dhruvi Enterprise’s files and playing a key role in facilitating its operations.

Irfanbhai alias Padu Sattarbhai Jethwa (42), residing at House No. 403, Jubedi Plaza, opposite Janata Tawda, Matba Chowk, Vadva, Bhavnagar. He allegedly ran the business operations of Dhruvi Enterprise, making key decisions regarding fraudulent transactions.

Jignesh Himmatlal Desai (50), residing at House No. C/201, Govardhanswarup Apartment, behind Bhagini Mandal, Waghawadi Road, Parimal, Bhavnagar. Desai is accused of managing Dhruvi Enterprise’s bank accounts, aiding in the financial aspects of the fraudulent scheme.

Paresh Pradipbhai Dodia (25), a businessman from Asopalav Society, opposite Radhe Dairy, Vora Kotda Road, Gondal, District Rajkot. Dodia is the proprietor of Prakash Industries and is alleged to have been involved in facilitating illegal activities tied to the shell company.

Crime branch officials said that documents belonging to Haresh Makwana, a daily wage worker from Gadhada in Bhavnagar, were fraudulently used to establish Dhruvi Enterprise. Dhruvi Enterprise is at the centre of the GST fraud case, which is estimated to be worth Rs 50,000 crore.

Last week, the Ahmedabad crime branch filed an FIR against 13 companies following a complaint from the DGGI’s Ahmedabad zonal unit. The complaint outlined how a network of fake companies was created to claim fraudulent input tax credits (ITC) through fake transactions, defrauding the government.

