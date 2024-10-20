Gujarat CM Patel calls on citizens to ensure Vadodara leads in cleanliness

Vadodara, Oct 20 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called on citizens to ensure that Vadodara not only leads in development but also in cleanliness.

The Chief Minister emphasised on Saturday the importance of cleanliness, stating, "Vadodara is a cultured city, and cleanliness should be part of our nature, not just an occasional effort when officials visit." He was speaking at a startup event organised by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and BMA.

Chief Minister Patel during his visit to Vadodara inaugurated multiple development projects worth hundreds of crores and also attended the Start-Up Synergy programme, where he outlined the city’s developmental roadmap with a strong emphasis on civic responsibility and collaboration.

In his address, the Chief Minister stressed that the government and local authorities will do their part, but citizens must also take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean. "We must work hand in hand with the government to ensure that Vadodara not only leads in development but also in cleanliness," he said

The development initiatives launched in Vadodara by the Chief Minister include roadworks costing Rs 58.64 crore across 45 locations, the foundation of a Rs 6.77 crore workshop at the Savli ST Depot, and the inauguration of a Rs 2.20 crore warehouse at the Savli Agricultural Market.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has allocated Rs 100 crore for flood relief across the state, with 75 per cent of the funds distributed to the flood-affected victims of Vadodara.

"The administration surveyed approximately 1,600 societies in 13 flood-impacted wards of Vadodara and has disbursed Rs 74.37 crore so far. This marks a significant increase compared to the Rs 14.4 crore distributed during the 2019 floods. The relief efforts have seen a fivefold rise in assistance in 2024," an official said.

In 2019, 3,28,550 individuals in Vadodara’s urban areas received Rs 5.57 crore in cash relief. However, the 2024 flood response has been far more extensive, with Rs 9.88 crore in cash distributed to 3,60,008 affected people. Similarly, rural relief efforts saw Rs 52 lakh distributed to 25,324 people, compared to Rs 22 lakh provided to 12,732 people in 2019.

