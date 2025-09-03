Gujarat census finds 891 lions, 7,672 wild asses as state leads in biodiversity

Gandhinagar, Sep 3 (IANS) Gujarat marked National Wildlife Day 2025 by highlighting its growing biodiversity and conservation achievements, from the steady rise of Asiatic lions to the protection of migratory birds, wild asses, dolphins and chinkaras.

According to the May 2025 census, the state's lion population has climbed to 891, including 196 males and 330 females.

The survey covered 35,000 sq km across 11 districts, reaffirming Gir as the last natural habitat of the Asiatic lion. The population has steadily increased from 327 in 2001 to 674 in 2020, reaching 891 this year. The state also continues to serve as a sanctuary for migratory birds.

The Bird Diversity Report 2023–24 noted that 1.8 to 2 million birds arrive in Gujarat every year. Dwarka district leads with 456 species, followed by Kutch with 161 species and 4.5 lakh birds. Jamnagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha and Ahmedabad were also identified as rich bird habitats.

Gujarat's wild ass population - found only in the Little and Greater Rann of Kutch - has also registered growth. The 2024 census recorded 7,672 wild asses, up from 6,082 in the previous survey, showing a 26 per cent increase. The census also tracked nilgai, chinkara, jackal and desert fox populations. Along its 1,600 km coastline, Gujarat has emerged as a key site for marine biodiversity.

A 2024 survey documented 680 dolphins across 4,087 sq km from Kutch to Bhavnagar, with dolphins increasingly becoming an attraction for eco-tourism. The state's Karuna Abhiyan, an annual rescue drive during the Uttarayan kite festival, has also had a significant impact. In 2025, over 17,000 injured birds were treated, with 15,572 surviving. Since 2017, the initiative has saved nearly 92 per cent of more than 1.12 lakh birds injured during the festival.

Officials noted that Gujarat's conservation journey began with stricter wildlife protection measures introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister. The initiatives have since been expanded under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera, with increasing public participation.

