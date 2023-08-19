Gujarat BJP goes for organisational rejig in the run-up to 2024

Ahmedabad, Aug 19 (IANS) As the countdown to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins, political landscapes across India are undergoing significant shifts, with parties ramping up their efforts to secure an advantageous position in the electoral race.The BJP, well aware of the political dynamics, has begun its preparations in the state of Gujarat, a region that has long been considered its stronghold. In its pursuit of maintaining and enhancing its influence, the party has initiated a series of organisational changes and ground-level strategies.

One of the notable strategies employed by the BJP in Gujarat is the restructuring of its organisational framework. Key individuals have been sidelined, and a renewed focus on grassroots-level operations has been prioritised.

The resignation of Pradipsinh Vaghela, who had held the position of BJP General Secretary since 2016 and was in charge of crucial areas like the south zone, Ahmedabad city and district, and the state BJP headquarters, exemplifies the party's commitment to realigning its personnel and streamlining its operations.

This move, however, did not occur in isolation. It coincided with a time when the Surat crime branch apprehended three individuals on charges of disseminating a defamatory letter containing allegations against Vaghela and several other prominent leaders.

The timing suggests a heightened sensitivity to potential smear campaigns and a proactive approach to containing any negative impact on the party's image.

Under the leadership of C.R. Paatil, the Gujarat BJP Chief, these organisational changes are not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy aimed at fine-tuning the party's structure for the upcoming electoral challenge.

Meanwhile, the significance of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Gujarat should not be overlooked. Shah's presence, coupled with his engagement with BJP karyakartas (workers), underscores the importance that the party places on its home turf, Gujarat, which remains its most formidable asset at this juncture.

The Gujarat BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam, is now a hub of activity where members are diligently following the directives set forth by Shah.

A pivotal moment in this preparation phase was marked by the Gujarat Assembly elections in January this year, where the BJP emerged victorious.

The sentiment shared by party members resonates with Shah's words during the celebrations:

"These (Gujarat Assembly poll) results are not only important for Gujarat, but for the entire nation as there will be elections in 2024. The entire country is ready to make Modi saheb the Prime Minister again."

These sentiments echo across the BJP's ranks and signal their unwavering dedication to securing victory in 2024, even today.

Nonetheless, as the BJP works tirelessly to solidify its position, it faces new challenges on its home turf. The unexpected alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress has introduced an element of unpredictability to Gujarat's political landscape.

This coalition could potentially erode the BJP's dominance by capturing a few seats from its bastion. The BJP's response has been multifaceted, including a redoubled effort to offset these potential losses by making gains in other states like Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP's efforts in Uttar Pradesh revolve around forming coalitions with smaller parties, such as the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary. This strategic maneuver aims to not only counterbalance potential losses in Gujarat but also to expand the party's influence in regions where it seeks to consolidate power.

The alliance between the AAP and Congress, known as INDIA, has caught the attention of political observers. Congress leader Gadhvi's assertion that the BJP seems unnerved by this alliance further highlights the potential impact of this unexpected political union.

The fact that BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, have been openly addressing this alliance underscores the BJP's concern and the challenge it perceives.

In the intricate world of politics, each move is part of a broader chessboard strategy. As the BJP in Gujarat readies itself for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it navigates the waters of organisational restructuring, ground-level engagement, and strategic considerations to maintain its dominant position in the state and contribute significantly to the national political scenario.

The dynamics and responses unfolding in the run-up to the elections will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the nation's political narrative.

