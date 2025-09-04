GST 2.0 a truly historic reform for New India, says Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the GST 2.0 reforms, calling the move to a two-slab structure a “truly historic reform for New India.”

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji and the dedicated efforts of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji, GST has been simplified forever. By abolishing the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs and moving to just 5 per cent and 18 per cent, a burden on people is lifted. This will come into effect from September 22, 2025. Most importantly, health and life insurance have been kept out of GST -- a massive relief for every family. This is not just a reform in taxation, it is a reform in Ease of Living.”

He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, India was becoming “more transparent, more people-centric, and more caring every single day.”

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also welcomed the reforms, calling them a strong step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. He posted, “In the truest sense, Hon. @narendramodi has sweetened the upcoming Diwali for the people of the nation. On one hand, daily essentials -- especially healthcare and insurance -- become more affordable; on the other hand, small industries and businesses receive great relief.”

Shinde further said that by refusing to bow to America’s increased tariffs and stressing self-reliance, India had boosted its confidence. “There is no doubt that India will soon become the world’s third-largest economic power,” he added.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare, who represented Maharashtra at the 56th GST Council meeting, said the decisions would prove “extremely effective for the welfare of the people and the progress of the country.”

She also urged for stricter measures to improve tax collection discipline.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former LoP in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, welcomed the changes but criticised the government for keeping fuel out of GST.

“For seven to eight years, GST has devoured the earnings of the middle class. After all this, the Centre is now making changes. We have no objection, but why not bring petrol and diesel under GST? In the last 39 months, oil companies saved $12.6 billion by importing Russian oil. Not a fraction of this has reached the common man. Reduce fuel prices, bring petrol below Rs 100 per litre -- that will be real relief,” he said.

Danve also took a swipe at BJP supporters on social media, remarking that “irrelevant and baseless comments” do not lower fuel prices.

