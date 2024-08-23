GSI found gold deposits in Odisha's Deogarh district, process on for auction: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (IANS) The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found gold deposits during the G2 level exploration for copper ore at Adasa-Rampalli in Odisha's Deogarh district.

While answering a question asked by Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Steel and Mines Department Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said in the state Assembly on Thursday that the GSI officials have found gold deposits in Deogarh district.

Jena also said that the government has initiated the process for the auction of the gold mine at Adasa-Rampalli.

Earlier, a survey was carried out in the Gopur-Gajipur area of Keonjhar district for gold deposits in 1981-83 and 1989-96. On the basis of the earlier findings, the GSI and the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DoMG), Odisha, has been carrying out re-inspection at the identified spot since 2021-22 .

The Steel and Mines Minister, however, stated that the state government has no plan for extraction as the standard and quantity of the gold mine hasn't been fixed yet.

This apart, the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is currently doing G4 and G3 level surveys at Mankadachuan, Saleikana, and Dimirimunda areas of the state to trace gold reserves.

Similarly, initial surveys by the DoMG and GSI are underway for the exploration of gold deposits at Jashipur, Suriaguda, Ruansi, Idelkucha, Maredihi, Sulaipat and Badampahar areas of Mayurbhanj district.

Random deposits of gold have also been found in some places in Sundergarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, and Boudh districts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.