Gross financial irregularities took place under Tejashwi Yadav: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha levelled serious allegations against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav involving financial irregularities amounting to ₹26.16 crores in the Road Construction Department during Yadav's tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, who also held the portfolio of Road Construction Ministry during the Grand Alliance government.

He added that these irregularities pertain specifically to projects under Path Pramandal Gaya, involving the construction of three roads Wajirganj-Tapovan Path (19.18 km), Jamua-Sevatar Path (17.5 km), and Bhinds-Chamandih Path (21.3 km).

Sinha claimed the construction company had used local stone and not the Pakur stone.

“Pakur stone is known for its durability and quality. However, local stones were used instead, violating the project specifications. The contractor responsible for these roads was Raja Construction. All the projects executed by this company will now be reviewed due to complaints. Over ₹26.16 crores were paid for these works,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that an investigation has brought these irregularities to light, and complaints from locals further corroborate the use of substandard materials.

He claimed that not only were financial irregularities committed, but the guilty officers involved in these activities were also shielded, causing significant financial damage to the department.

He also accused Raja Construction, the company responsible for executing several road projects, of being at the centre of the fraud.

“The company has also ties with RJD MP Surendra Yadav,” he said.

He also pointed out irregularities in the Kanwaria Path from Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district to Banka district.

“Irregularities have also been found in the construction of the Kanwaria Path in Sultanganj based on complaints from local residents. Action is already being initiated against the contractor in this case,” he said.

He further vowed to blacklist such contractors involved in fraudulent practices and also announced plans to investigate both previous and current project estimates under the Road Construction Department.

“A specialised investigation team comprising engineers from IITs and NITs will be formed to assess the design and execution of all departmental schemes, including roads and bridges,” he said.

