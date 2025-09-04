Grateful to have prevailed in a challenging match, says Bhambri on US Open semis entry

New York, Sep 4 (IANS) India's Yuki Bhambri said it was a challenging match after he sealed a first-ever Grand Slam semi-final spot in the US Open on Thursday.

Bhamri, along with his men's doubles partner Michael Venus of New Zealand, stunned the 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash on Court 17.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Bhambri reflected on the intensity of the match and the challenge posed by the experienced opponents. “It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions. We are simply grateful to have prevailed in such a challenging match. Our opponents made it extremely difficult for us with their vast experience as multiple Grand Slam champions, and competing against them truly tested our resolve at every stage," he said.

The Indo-Kiwi pair took the first set 6-3 after an early break, but Bhambri’s double fault on set point handed their opponents the second set in a tiebreak. In the decider, Bhambri and Venus broke at 4-3, and despite Venus facing intense pressure while serving for the match, they saved five break points before sealing victory when Ram’s return hit the net.

On the strong bond and long friendship that he shares with Michael Venus, Bhambri said, "We have been friends for over 15 years, and the timing felt right to start competing together. I am genuinely pleased to be by his side on the court. Having faced him multiple times as an opponent, I always preferred partnering with him rather than playing against him. It has been a wonderful journey so far, starting from the US summer tournament in Washington, and we are happy with the progress we’ve made together."

Bhambri and Venus will now take on sixth-seeded Brits Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski for a place in the final, looking to extend their fairytale run.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.