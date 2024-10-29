Govt to provide quality healthcare services at doorsteps: Himachal CM

Shimla, Oct 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu claimed on Tuesday that the government is committed to provide quality healthcare services at doorsteps.

As part of this initiative, one health institution in each assembly constituency is being upgraded as a model health institution and Rs 1 crore has been allocated for it to purchase machinery and equipment.

The Chief Minister flagged off the mobile clinic bus service of Tonglen at Circuit House in Dharamsala. He said an action plan was underway to improve health and education services so as to ensure people have access to better facilities.

Sukhu said emergency medicine departments were being developed by upgrading casualty departments in colleges across the state.

He said keeping in view the growing number of cancer patients the government was establishing state-of-the-art cancer institutes across the state to offer advanced treatment.

He said apart from this the government has decided to provide free medicines and treatment facilities to cancer patients in government hospitals. The state government has included 42 essential medications for cancer in its essential medicine list which were made available free of cost for patients in need.

During his visit, the Chief Minister addressed public grievances and assured the people that the government was committed to resolving their issues and continuously working to provide them with better facilities by introducing various welfare schemes.

He said the Cabinet ministers have also been directed to visit rural areas to listen to the concerns and issues faced by the people at their doorsteps, which would save the residents from travelling to district headquarters for minor issues.

Various delegations also met with the Chief Minister to present their requests and issues on the occasion.

Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, HPTDC Chairman R.S. Bali, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Malender Rajan, Chairman State Schedule Caste Commission Kuldeep Dhiman and Chairman KCCB Kuldeep Singh Pathania, among others, were present on the occasion.

