Govt must pressurise Centre to fully implement Assam Accord: AASU

Guwahati, Sep 21 (IANS) The All Assam Students Union (AASU) asserted that the state government must put pressure on the Centre to fully implement the Assam Accord by instrumenting the recommendations of the Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, the advisor of AASU told IANS on Saturday, “The Sarma committee which was formed to give a report on implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord gave a total of 67 recommendations. Out of these, the state government has already announced to implement 52 recommendations and the rest fall under the jurisdiction of the Centre.

“I urge the state government to take up this issue with the Centre and pave the way to implement all the recommendations of the Clause 6 committee.”

He also said that the top leadership of the BJP earlier promised to fully implement the Assam Accord.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly assured the people of the state about the implementation of the Assam Accord. I hope the central government will act on it immediately,” the AASU leader said, adding that the students’ body will keep a close vigil on the issue as it was one of the signatories of the accord in 1985.

Notably, the Clause 6 panel led by Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma suggested that, as a stopgap measure, the post-1971 stream of proclaimed foreigners should be placed in locations outside Assam until their expulsion is finished.

Additionally, the panel also gave the definition of “Assamese”.

The committee mentioned that a number of constitutional and parliamentary reforms will be required in order to fully implement its recommendations.

It has stated that current Article 371-B of the Constitution will need to be changed.

The Assam Accord, signed following a six-year foreigners' agitation (1979–1985), stipulates that all foreigners entering the state after March 24, 1971, will be deported regardless of their religious affiliation.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards will be provided to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma earlier said, “We had been given three years by this committee to assess the issue. Following a detailed study, we decided to carry out those recommendations in the purview of the state government. However, those that need clearance from the central government will be dealt with through additional talks with the relevant authorities.”

