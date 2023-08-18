Gorakhpur University vice-chancellor denies ABVP allegations

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 18 (IANS) Professor Rajesh Kumar Singh vice-chancellor of DDU Gorakhpur University, has said that all the allegations were baseless as no inquiry was initiated against him for irregularities during his tenure as vice-chancellor of Purnia University.

Singh was responding to the allegations of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the memorandum sent to the Uttar Pradesh Governor.

He said that without concrete evidence, such complaints were meaningless.

It may be recalled that the Prant Office of ABVP had handed over a memorandum to the governor of Uttar Pradesh demanding inquiry against Professor Rajesh Kumar Singh for his alleged involvement in irregularities.

The ABVP office-bearers had also attached the complaints against Professor Rajesh Kumar Singh to Lok Ayukt in Bihar.

National secretary of ABVP Sakshi Singh had raised the question that after committing financial irregularities how could anyone continue as vice- chancellor of Gorakhpur University.

State organising secretary of ABVP, Hardev Kashi said despite several memorandums against the authoritarian attitude of vice-chancellor Rajesh Singh, the Governor was not taking any notice.

He said that the agitation of Gorakhpur University ABVP leaders was against the fee hike by university authorities.

To defame the ABVP’s agitation, the university authorities were framing them in false cases.

Prabhat Rai Chanchal, an office-bearer of ABVP, said that the ongoing agitation against the fee hike would be intensified from August 21.

He said the ABVP would continue its fight against corruption and basic right to education on affordable fees .

Meanwhile, the tenure of Professor Rajesh Kumar Singh will be ending on September 5 this year and the search for new V-C has been initiated.

