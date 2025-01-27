Gopal Rai hits back at BJP over criticism on AAP’s full manifesto launch

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the party’s full manifesto, titled Kejriwal Ki Guarantee, BJP leaders swiftly attacked the party over unfulfilled promises from its previous terms.

Responding to BJP's criticism, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai affirmed that the AAP would indeed form government again in Delhi and outlined the party’s commitment to its 15 new guarantees.

Speaking to IANS, Gopal Rai emphasised, "The BJP believes that the AAP government is being formed in Delhi. Today, we presented all our guarantees in one place to make it easier for the public to understand our plan for the future. The guarantees reflect our promises to the people, which we will fulfil once the new government is in place. We are confident that the public will support us in this journey."

Rai also condemned the recent vandalism of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, calling for strict action against those responsible.

"Whoever is guilty of this heinous act, no matter who they are or what their intentions were, will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he asserted.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also condemned the act, promising firm action against the perpetrators. In a post shared on social media, Mann stated that no one would escape justice for the crime.

The statue vandalism incident occurred on the evening of January 26 on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple complex. The accused, identified as Akashdeep Singh, was arrested shortly after a video of the incident went viral. According to police, Singh, who is from the Scheduled Caste community, used a hammer to deface the statue and set fire to a stone-carved Constitution book placed in front of it. The police are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that an FIR has been filed and further investigations are underway.

