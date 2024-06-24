Google's DigiPivot programme opens applications for its 5th cohort

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) DigiPivot, an upskilling programme by Google aimed at equipping women professionals with digital marketing capabilities, on Monday announced that applications for its fifth cohort comprising 400 participants are now open.

The programme will be inviting applications from early and mid-career professionals with up to 18 years of experience, women on a career break with up to 8 years of experience and women entrepreneurs.

Applications can be submitted by registering at dp.myavtar.com before the deadline of July 7.

"We're committed to building a more inclusive workforce by providing our cohorts with targeted, purpose-driven and meaningful support," said Madhuri Duggirala, VP, gTech Ads, Google.

"Our Google mentors will continue including our latest AI products into the Ads Upskilling curriculum to ensure graduates can make confident and informed pivots in their careers," she added.

Developed in association with Avtar and The Indian School of Business, this free 22-week virtual skill development programme is aimed at empowering current and future women leaders as they pivot their careers to digital marketing.

"Avtar's research shows that 45 per cent of women on career breaks are open to exploring new careers, and I am thrilled to invite women to join us in this journey," said Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar.

She also mentioned that a career pivot to Digital Marketing -- a path that offers the flexibility to work remotely, high earning possibilities, global opportunities, the potential to drive societal impact, and one that employs in-demand digital proficiencies -- is an assured pathway to win in your careers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.