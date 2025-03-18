New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The third edition of Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational is set to tee off at Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru from April 23 to 26, introducing a new mixed format that's set to transform the Indian golf landscape.

India's first professional golf tournament to be co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), carries a prize purse of Rs 2 crores.

The tournament combines the Professional Championship with a Pro-Am component, bringing together professionals and amateurs in a dynamic and engaging way.

Kickstarting with a practice round on April 23, followed by a three-day, 72-hole championship from April 24 to 26, where 60 men and 12 women professionals will compete.

The event will also feature three Pro-Am rounds in a rotational format, with 48 professionals teeing off in the morning while the remaining 24 pair up with 72 amateurs in the afternoon session.

Each Pro-Am team will comprise one professional and three amateurs, with scores combining the pro's stroke play anc amateurs' scramble format. Prize money will be awarded to the top three professionals in the Pro Am standings.

PGTI president and Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev said, "With the third edition of the Kapil De Grant Thornton Invitational, we're poised to raise the bar even higher, making this year's event most unforgettable yet. I extend my gratitude to Grant Thornton Bharat for their unwavering support in promoting golf in India and I also thank the venue Prestige Golfshire Bengaluru. Go holds immense importance in India, fostering inclusivity, diversity, and excellence.

"Through the tournament, we aim to inspire a broader audience, create a larger community of enthusiasts, most importantly, nurture the next generation of golfers, making the sport more accessible ar inclusive for all. I'm grateful to all our partners for their commitment to shaping a vibrant anad inclusive sporting culture in India. Let's make this edition another milestone in golf's exciting in our country."

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, added, "The participation of the leading Indian lady professionals, a result of our partnes the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), adds a new dimension and more exciting event and stresses on the theme of inclusivity in sport. This year's tournament with its new venue and the presence of top Indian lady professionals, is thus set to offer a unique memorable experience to the professionals and golf fans alike."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.