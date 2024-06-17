Golf: In-form Gaurika, Hitaashee are ready for battle in the 8th Leg of WPGT

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) The in-form Gaurika Bishnoi, who won the seventh leg with a dramatic finish last week, will take on the Order of Merit leader HItaashee Bakshi in the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Hitaashee, who flew straight from Singapore after a superb third-place finish at the Singapore Ladies Masters, returns after missing out last week due to her international commitment.

It will be a very strong field with Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, Khushi Khanijau and Vidhatri Urs, who on her pro debut last week, showed that she is ready for the bigger stars.

Jasmine Shekar, who was runner-up last week, will be hoping to get a breakthrough win after numerous close calls. Vidhatri, who led after the first round, finally ended in a tie for third.

Also in the field is Seher Atwal, who was unfortunately disqualified on technicality despite making the cut last week in Singapore.

Two very promising amateurs, Saanvi Somu and Keerthana Rajeev, who have played on the National teams chosen by the Indian Golf Union are also in the fray.

A total of 41 players including six amateurs will be competing in the eighth leg at the Bangalore Golf Club this week after competing in Mysuru last week, where Gaurika pulled off a great win with birdies in each of the last three holes.

