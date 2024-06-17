Telugu Indian Idol - Season 3 pulls off grand launch, 'masth' hype!

Esteemed music composer SS Thaman joins playback singers Karthik and Geetha Madhuri on the judge's panel for the third season of Telugu Indian Idol. Popular host Sreerama Chandra returns to guide the show

The reality show is trending on Aha. "Witness exceptional vocal talent from contestants across India and abroad," a fan says. The first episode kicked off with a musical tribute featuring a classic Mani Sharma melody.

Here are some highlights involving super-talented contestants:

1. Keerthi received a golden mic alongside Thaman for her mind-blowing performance.

2. Anirudh Suswaram's energetic vocals impressed the judges, earning him the Golden Mic and Performer of the Week title.

3. Dhruti, a returning contestant from last season, delivered a moving performance, touching the judges with her dedication to fulfilling her father's dream.

Tune in to Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM on Aha to witness the journey of these aspiring singers.