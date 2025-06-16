'Going to be a nightmare…': Ian Healy slams Aussie veterans' performances in WTC final

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy was left displeased over Australia’s most experienced players not stepping up in the World Test Championship Final defeat to South Africa, saying that it’s bound to be a nightmare when people are limping to the end of their careers.

At Lord’s, barring Steve Smith and Beau Webster, none of the other batters could score half-centuries, while doubts over future of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne have increased. The batting order make-up will become a talking point when Australia play Tests against West Indies, starting on June 26, before hosting England in an all-important Ashes at home later this year.

“If you limp to the end of your career and the last one you’re hanging out for it's going to be a nightmare. England are coming and they’re coming for us big time. They’re picking the right style of bowler, they are looking at batsmen who can prosper in Australian conditions.

“They are going no specific that they are going to be all over us. If you’re not all over your energy levels and your techniques, which we’re not, we’re going to get hurt, and you get hurt in your last series,” said Healy on SEN Radio.

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine felt the top order’s form, especially of Khawaja and Labuschagne, is not much of a concern. "They’re good players, they’re world class. Steve Smith’s (finger) injury means he won’t play in the Windies first Test so Konstas comes in and Marnus drops back." he said.

"We have heard them say when they have the spin pitches Travis Head would slide up and Marnus down. I see them going to the Windies and playing well and getting ready for a huge Ashes series. Usman and Marnus will play really, really important roles in the Ashes. We’re very quick in this country to move on players, we always want to see if the grass is greener.

“If we have learnt nothing in the last 18 months, players of that quality are extremely hard to replace. Look at Dave Warner - one of our best cricketers - six months before he retired people said he’s got to go (and now) two years down the track we still haven’t replaced him.

“You don’t just have a bad Test in England and dump people like Uz and Marnus. They are a huge part of the team for the next year at least. With England coming out here, these high quality players don’t grow on trees. Great players are hard to replace,” he elaborated.

Paine signed off by hoping Smith is fit and available for the second Test in the West Indies after dislocating his finger at Lord’s. "It wasn’t the bone through the skin, it was a cut. The ball split the skin and he dislocated his finger. The issue is now it’s back in place, he is waiting for the cut to heal. It looked at one stage really bad but now if it can heal well he will be right to go for the second Test."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.