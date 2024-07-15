Glamorgan sign Mason Crane on three-year deal

Cardiff, July 15 (IANS) Glamorgan County Cricket Club have signed England leg-spinner Mason Crane on a three-year contract. The 27-year-old, who joined the Welsh county on a season-long loan from Hampshire, quickly became a standout performer in the Vitality County Championship and Vitality Blast.

In the Vitality Blast, he emerged as the leading wicket-taking spinner in the South Group, with 16 wickets in nine games and an impressive economy rate of 7.64. His best performance came against Essex at Chelmsford, where he claimed 4/25.

In the Vitality County Championship, Crane was equally effective, securing 24 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul. His prowess with the bat has also been notable, with 351 runs at an average of 43.87, including two half-centuries and a career-best score of 61 against Northamptonshire.

Due to his stellar performances, Crane was selected by Welsh Fire as a Wild Card pick for The Hundred 2024, further cementing his status as a rising star in English cricket.

“I have loved every minute since joining Glamorgan at the start of the season. It is a great time to be a part of the club, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to make this move permanent. I’m very excited for the next chapter and the years to come," said Crane in a statement released by Club.

Glamorgan’s head coach, Grant Bradburn, praised Crane’s contributions both on and off the field. "Mason has been an outstanding addition for us in 2024, both on and off the field. As we look to begin a new era of success, Mason brings high level skill, quality character and experience that has all been such a positive influence on our squad.

"To see Mason really enjoying the environment and delivering impactful performances consistently is a testament to the culture our players have welcomed him into. We feel very fortunate to have the quality of Mason here at the club, and we look forward to building more success with him as part of our Glamorgan family.”

